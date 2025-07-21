Mass raids in NABU and SAPO is an orchestrated attempt to discredit and dismantle independent watchdogs that was not out of G7 Ambassadors attention.

The ambassadors of G7 countries have voiced serious concern over the launch of investigations targeting several employees of Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU).

1/2 The G7 is closely following today’s developments at NABU, including the investigation of several NABU employees for alleged crimes. We met today with NABU, have serious concerns and intend to discuss these developments with government leaders. — G7AmbReformUA (@G7AmbReformUA) July 21, 2025

This was stated in a message posted on social media platform X.

“G7 is closely monitoring today’s developments at NABU, including the investigations into several NABU staff members suspected of criminal offenses. We met with NABU representatives today, and we have serious concerns. We intend to raise these developments with senior government officials,” the statement reads.

The ambassadors underscored their commitment to transparency, independent institutions, and good governance, adding that they value their partnership with Ukraine in the shared fight against corruption.

“We all share a commitment to uphold transparency, independent institutions, and good governance, and we value our partnerships in Ukraine in the joint fight against corruption,” the message concluded.

What dramatically changed over the weekend is not so much in facts, but in political escalation.

Just hours after one of the largest Russian air attacks on Ukraine, the week begins not with unity or accountability — but with a sweeping, aggressive move by Ukraine’s own security forces against the country’s independent anti-corruption institutions.

That’s the key question – and it highlights the disturbing timing of the events.

The State Bureau of Investigation (DBR), the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and the Prosecutor General’s Office launched coordinated raids on NABU and SAPO – Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office – institutions long viewed by international partners as key pillars in Ukraine’s anti-corruption efforts.

Some observers suggest this is not coincidental, but a calculated move by the President’s Office. In recent weeks:

NABU has indicted or investigated figures close to the Presidential Office.

Just weeks ago, NABU formally notified former Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov – reportedly close to President Zelensky’s circle – of suspicion.

NABU has been investigating top officials, including some current and former SBU officers.

Now, under the pretext of years-old traffic incidents or vague “connections to Russia,” security agencies loyal to the executive appear to be trying to cripple institutions they can’t control.

Critics argue this looks less like a lawful investigation – and more like an orchestrated attempt to discredit and dismantle independent watchdogs, under the cover of national security rhetoric.

To many, the real question isn’t what changed over the weekend – but why this wave of pressure is being unleashed now, at a moment when Ukraine needs international trust and rule-of-law credibility more than ever.

To remind, today existence and independence of NABU and SAPO in likely to be framed as Ukraine’s National Security Threat.

Mass raids at NABU took place this morning on suspicions of treason and collaboration with Russia.

Later, NABU responds in official statement to SBU allegations of russian agent in its ranks: No Evidence of Treason Found.

We wonder what is inside the Presidential assault on NABU and SAPO? The one is clear, such actions are crushing dissent, not corruption.

Interesting, if there’s any SBU investigation into agents “Kozyr” and “Buratino”? Rumor has it that Zelenskyy fired all the HUR officers who provided him with intel about Yermak’s ties to Russia.

