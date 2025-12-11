Vice Speaker Korniienko highlighted key risks for wartime elections, including voter and military safety, registry issues, polling security, and drones; Zelenskyy stressed international support enables elections in 60-90 days.

Vice Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Oleksandr Korniienko, stated that currently there are “no legislative initiatives, drafts, or even similar laws” in the Ukrainian parliament regulating elections during wartime.

He made this statement on a telemarathon broadcast, politarena.ua reports.

“Everything indicates that work needs to be done on it if we want it to appear,” the lawmaker said.

At the same time, Korniienko noted that the parliament is ready to prepare a legislative framework “if necessary.”

“But the security framework must be provided by our partners, primarily the United States and European colleagues,” he added.

Korniienko outlined the key risks that need to be addressed:

the safety of voters currently abroad who cannot return to Ukraine;

the participation of military personnel currently at the front;

issues with the voter registry and internally displaced persons (IDPs);

security for opening polling stations;

threats from drones, including FPV drones;

the possibility of military personnel running as candidates.

The Vice Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada also noted that “many technical preparations already exist.”

“At the Central Election Commission, there are seven working groups, there are drafts, and the Verkhovna Rada also has drafts. We haven’t approached this closely before because we have repeatedly faced situations where any attempt to discuss post-war elections turned into a political debate,” Korniienko said.

Recall that recently, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine is “using the war to avoid holding presidential elections.” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded that citizen safety and the support of international partners are key conditions for holding presidential and parliamentary elections in Ukraine. If partners provide the necessary conditions, elections in Ukraine could take place within 60–90 days.

