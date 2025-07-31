Ukrainian MP Dmytro Kostiuk has officially announced his withdrawal from the Servant of the People party, citing his protest against the recent vote that undermined the independence of Ukraine’s key anti-corruption bodies – NABU and SAPO.

Kostiuk stated that MPs were pressured and threatened into supporting the controversial decision. “They told us, ‘it’ll be like with Shabunin,’” he revealed — a chilling reference to intimidation tactics allegedly used against anti-corruption activists.

Ukrainian MP Roman Kostiukh announced his departure from the ruling Servant of the People faction — and did so publicly during a live parliamentary session. The move was unexpected and comes amid growing internal tensions within the party, as it faces increasing scrutiny over its handling of reforms and accountability.

Kostiukh’s resignation signals yet another crack in the ruling coalition, raising questions about political cohesion in a time of war and intense pressure from Ukraine’s Western partners.

His resignation highlights deepening fractures within the ruling party and mounting concerns about the government’s backsliding on democratic reforms.

BREAKING Ukrainian MP Kostiukh Leaves Servant of the People Faction — Right in the Middle of Parliamentary Session!



Ukrainian MP Roman Kostiukh announced his withdrawal from the ruling Presidential “Servant of the People” faction – and did so publicly during a live… pic.twitter.com/g63EXR9P3v — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) July 31, 2025

