“Thread: Transformation Instead of Brokenness” Exhibition Opens in Kyiv, Showcasing Experiences of Children Who Survived the War

An exhibition, “Thread: Transformation Instead of Brokenness,” has opened in Kyiv — a joint project by the charity Voices of Children and photographer Marta Syrko, presenting 14 children’s portraits that depict their experiences of war, loss, evacuation, and life under occupation.

This was reported by Espreso correspondent Natalia Starepravo.

The project’s creators note that the exhibition raises questions about how war changes a child, how a new identity is formed, and what healing means in a reality where danger continues.

According to Oleksiy Zelenko, head of the fundraising department at the charity Voices of Children, on the eve of the fourth anniversary of the full-scale war, the foundation’s team considers it crucial to focus on children’s mental health. Even adults often struggle with psychological stress, and for children, these challenges are even greater.

“The issue of psychological support in Ukraine today is extremely urgent. It is important to remember that Ukrainian children are our future. Leaving them without support puts that future at risk,” Zelenko said.

He explained that the idea behind the portrait exhibition is to convey children’s emotional state through their gaze. According to him, the eyes most accurately reflect the inner experiences, strength, and resilience that Ukrainian children already possess.

“Next to each portrait, visitors can read the child’s story. But it is the gaze that conveys what is often impossible to express in words — inner strength, pain, and at the same time, resilience,” added the foundation representative.

Photo: Natalia Starepravo / Espreso

Among the exhibition’s featured individuals is 18-year-old Liza from Oleshky, who experienced Russian occupation at the age of 14.

She remembers Oleshky as a bright, warm, and childishly safe town, where every street was associated with games and friends. According to her, it was only over time that she realized the true value of her hometown.

During the occupation, Liza’s family stayed in the town and helped animals left without care. She says that people could manage on their own, but the animals needed constant support, which is why her family took responsibility for them.

The family took a long time to decide on evacuation. Despite the danger, they remained in Oleshky, believing the war would end soon. The situation drastically changed at the end of January 2024, after a morning shelling killed their neighbors.

After that, the family moved to Kyiv. Liza is now a second-year student at the National Academy of Internal Affairs, studying psychology. She explains her choice as a desire to contribute to the country’s psychological recovery after the war.

“After the war, it will be necessary to restore not only cities physically but also people psychologically. For me, this is not just a degree, but an opportunity to contribute to future reconstruction,” she says.

Photo: Natalia Starepravo / Espreso

Lawyer and human rights advocate Kateryna Rashevska stated that Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian children and critical infrastructure intensified significantly in 2025, negatively affecting their physical and psychological health, as well as access to education.

According to her, some children remain under occupation, around 20,000 have been kidnapped, and Russia continues to deport and forcibly transfer Ukrainian children — including orphans — for coercive integration into Russian families and militarization programs.

Kateryna Rashevska. Photo: Natalia Starepravo / Espreso

Rashevska emphasized that these actions by Russia have a genocidal character, as they are aimed at destroying Ukraine’s future. At the same time, the international community has already taken several steps — including the UN General Assembly resolution on the return of children, arrest warrants for Russian leaders, and cases at the European Court of Human Rights — yet these measures are still insufficient for the effective protection of Ukrainian children.