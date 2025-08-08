Kelsie Kimberlin Interviews Ukrainian Nobel Prize Winner Oleksandra Matviichuk

American – Ukrainian singer Kelsie Kimberlin interviewed Ukrainian Nobel Peace Prize winner Oleksandra Matviichuk, director of the Centre for Civil Liberties, which investigates war crimes and protects human rights.

They discussed Ukrainian identity, the need for allies to oppose Russia with all means, human dignity, genocide against Ukrainians, resistance, and over 80,000 war crimes.

The interview highlights the importance of Ukrainian victory.

“Putin openly said that there is no Ukrainian nation, there is no Ukrainian language, there is no Ukrainian culture. Ukrainian have to be either reeducated as russians, or killed. And for 10 years we have been documented how these words converted into horrible pracice.”

Support EMPR.media via PayPal

Tags:
Please support our media with your preferred amount of funding and ask your friends to share and donate!

BTC: bc1q8upc9tz04lw6nhhdk9qrj5206xaua0a7sacevv

ETH: 0x195cc1eA2CF09d90e3752E89508F2D2689dFD561

SOL: A8PDL6J6L8i8UFR6yuBhZoE9qpMwugq1c4V4JAouSGhv

You can also use Trust Wallet

Or by check to our representative at EuromaidanPR, POB 9576, Washington, DC 20016

Related Articles
Please support our media with your preferred amount of funding and ask your friends to share and donate!

Latest news

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?