Kelsie Kimberlin Interviews Ukrainian Nobel Prize Winner Oleksandra Matviichuk

American – Ukrainian singer Kelsie Kimberlin interviewed Ukrainian Nobel Peace Prize winner Oleksandra Matviichuk, director of the Centre for Civil Liberties, which investigates war crimes and protects human rights.

They discussed Ukrainian identity, the need for allies to oppose Russia with all means, human dignity, genocide against Ukrainians, resistance, and over 80,000 war crimes.

The interview highlights the importance of Ukrainian victory.

“Putin openly said that there is no Ukrainian nation, there is no Ukrainian language, there is no Ukrainian culture. Ukrainian have to be either reeducated as russians, or killed. And for 10 years we have been documented how these words converted into horrible pracice.”

