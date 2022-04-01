Attack of Ukrainian helicopters on Russian Belgorod – version, reports say

Location: Belgorod, Russia

As it became known from Russian social networks on the morning of April 1, two helicopters of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched an airstrike on oil depots in the Russian city of Belgorod.

If confirmed as a true fact, the Ukrainian helicopter operation to attack an oil depot deep in the Russian territory is an absolutely, royally badass page of this war.

‘Air strike of the Armed Forces of #Ukraine on the oil depot in #Belgorod does not create “comfortable conditions for the continuation of negotiations” between #Russia and #Ukraine‘ – says secretary Peskov.

Anyways, another version is that this is just nothing but good motivation for a mobilization in Russia.

Video credits: Yuri Butusov

Tags: