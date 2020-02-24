Home » What weapons Ukroboronprom sold in 2019 and to what countries

What weapons Ukroboronprom sold in 2019 and to what countries

Ukroboronprom earned about 908 million USD in exports of goods and services in 2019.

Aivaras Abromavicius, Director General of Ukroboronprom, predicts that by the dynamics of contracts, this figure will increase by about 30% in 2020.
Key markets for Ukrainian weapons are:
– India;
– Saudi Arabia;
– Turkey;
– Middle East;
– Central Asia.
Most of ten Ukraine exports:
– anti-tank missile systems;
– marine gas turbine engines and units;
– maintenance of Soviet equipment;
– modernization of aircraft.
Abromavicius noted that there are still significant barriers to export development in Ukraine, for example, a meager list of modern products, lack of financial tools to foster exports and unhealthy competition among exporters within the concern itself, Ukroboronprom reports.
