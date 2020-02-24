What weapons Ukroboronprom sold in 2019 and to what countries
The Netherlands can launch Transavia low-cost in Ukraine, 0
The Netherlands low-cost Transavia can be launched in Ukraine, Air France KLM says. Air France KLM’s central network development...
Ukraine signs a strategic agreement with Russia, 0
Ukrainian company JSC Ukrtransnafta and Russian PJSC Transneft signed starategic agreement on oil transit through Ukraine.
Ukrainian food producers name top five importers of the country’s agri-food, 0
India was named the biggest importer of Ukraine’s agricultural products in 2018. The country is buying beans, vegetables, oat,...
Russian Federation drilling platforms are stealing Ukrainian resources, 1
Border aviation of Ukraine registered plundering of natural resources of Ukraine in the Black Sea by drilling platforms, fixed...
Ukraine learned to earn money on tourism: the state budget received a record inflow, 0
Since the beginning of 2019, almos127 million hryvnias have been added to the budget from tourism fees, an increase...
Who owns shopping centers in Ukraine’s capital?, 0
All you need to know on the ownership of the biggest shopping centers in the capital of Ukraine, in...
Ukraine wood exports to EU countries has grown, 0
During a moratorium on deforestation in Ukraine, exports of wood to EU countries has grown, argopolit reports. During a...
Court in Kyiv banned imposition of UAH 95 million fine on Russian bank, 0
The court overturned the decision of the National Bank of Ukraine to impose about UAH 95 million fine on...
