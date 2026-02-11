Ukrainian photographer Oleksandr Hlyadelov, known for documenting social issues and the Russian-Ukrainian war, presents an outdoor exhibition in Paris on the French Foreign Ministry fence.

Ukrainian photographer Oleksandr Hlyadelov has announced that his outdoor photo exhibition has been presented in Paris — displayed directly on the fence of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs. This was reported by Ukrainska Pravda.

“The exhibition was installed to mark the anniversary of the full-scale invasion. It is intended to tell Parisians and official ministry delegations about key moments in Ukraine’s history — from the Revolution on Granite to the present day,” Hlyadelov explained.

The exhibition is based on a retrospective of Hlyadelov’s works, which was presented in Kyiv in September 2025. The display offers a journey through Ukraine’s history, from gaining independence in 1991 to the war that continues to this day.

The exhibition was organized with the support of the French Institute and the Embassy of France in Ukraine.

Oleksandr Hlyadelov is a Ukrainian documentary photographer known for his long-term social and war projects. Since the 1990s, he has worked on human rights issues, vulnerable social groups, protest movements, and the war in Ukraine.

Hlyadelov has spent many years documenting the Russian-Ukrainian war — from the Maidan events and fighting in the ATO/JFO zone to the full-scale invasion. His works are regularly exhibited in Ukraine and abroad.

