1,662,942 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of March 30, 2021.

10,533 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 367 children and 250 medical workers.

126,948 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 13% of cases.

2,597 persons hospitalised (25% of total cases revealed), 286 persons died and 3,576 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 1,307,076 persons recovered and 32,418 died from COVID-19.

In total, 8,058,263 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

1,422 cases in Kyiv city,

1,177 cases in Odeska,

616 cases in Vinnytska,

484 cases in Chernivetska,

939 cases in Lvivska,

351 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

637 cases in Zakarpatska,

813 cases in Kyivska,

809 cases in Kharkivska,

380 cases in Mykolayvska,

785 cases in Dnipropertovska,

603 cases in Zaporizhska,

540 cases in Rivnenska,

450 cases in Poltavska,

994 cases in Khmelnytska,

426 cases in Cherkaska,

522 cases in Ternopilska,

453 cases in Zhytomyrska,

275 cases in Volynska,

635 cases in Donetska,

152 cases in Luhanska,

494 cases in Sumska,

113 cases in Kirovogradska,

98 cases in Chernigivska,

128 cases in Khersonska.

