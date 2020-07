Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 141

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









In total 60,166 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of July 21, 2020 (official data on 9:30 a.m. Kyiv time).

673 new cases reported during the last 24 hours, including children and medical workers. The number of recovered cases for the last day – 760.

12,486 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) on COVID-19 fulfilled for the last day. In total,

For the whole period of COVID-19 pandemic, 32,199 persons recovered and 1,518 died.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

8,229 (+114) cases in Lvivska,

7,034 (+73) cases in Kyiv city,

5,363 (+31) cases in Chernivetska,

5,183 (+41) cases in Rivnenska,

4,518 (+78) cases in Zakarpatska,

3,332 (+24) cases in Kyivska,

3,318 (+37) cases in Volynska,

3,611 (+47) cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

3,082 (+49) cases in Kharkivska,

2,466 (+10) cases in Ternopilska,

2,330 (+13) cases in Vinnytska,

2,638 (+65) cases in Odeska,

1,609 (+7) cases in Zhytomyrska,

1,224 (+15) cases in Dnipropertovska,

991 (+11) cases in Khmelnytska,

797 (+3) cases in Donetska,

847 (+2) cases in Cherkaska,

686 (+4) cases in Kirovogradska,

682 (+4) cases in Zaporizhska,

649 (+7) cases in Chernigivska,

524 (+2) cases in Mykolayvska,

356 (+3) cases in Poltavska,

371 cases in Sumska,

216 (+3) cases in Khersonska,

110 (+4) cases in Luhanska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 20 (3/22/2020): 73

day 30 (4/01/2020): 804

day 40 (4/12/2020): 2,777

day 50 (4/22/2020): 6,592

day 60 (5/2/2020): 11,411

day 70 (5/12/2020): 16,023

day 80 (5/22/2020): 20,148

day 90 (6/01/2020): 24,012

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 110 (6/21/2020): 36,650

day 120 (7/1/2020): 44,998

day 130 (7/10/2020): 52,843

day 141 (7/21/2020): 60,166

EMPR

Tags: