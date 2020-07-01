Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 120

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









In total 44,998 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of July 1, 2020 (official data on 9:30 a.m. Kyiv time).

662 new cases reported during the last 24 hours. The number of cases have increased on 1,5% for the day.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ukraine is currently 24,277 (+217).

4,848 (+124) COVID-19 positive hospitalized and 92 have a need of lung ventilation.

In total, 666,147 (+10,025) tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and 214,887 (+12,269) ELISA antibody test on COVID-19 have been made so far.

For the whole period of COVID-19 pandemic, 19,548 (+433) persons recovered and 1,173 (+14) died. 12,013 (+177) patients had a need of hospitalization and 396 (+3) received lung ventilation. 3,270 (+32) children and 6,765 (+44) medics reported among COVID-19 infected persons.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

5,578 (+143) cases in Lvivska,

5,138 (+101) cases in Kyiv city,

4,850 (+49) cases in Chernivetska,

3,784 (+72) cases in Rivnenska,

2,961 (+72) cases in Zakarpatska,

2,610 (+64) cases in Kyivska,

2,438 (+43) cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

2,427 (+59) cases in Volynska,

2,169 (+35) cases in Kharkivska,

1,930 (+21) cases in Ternopilska,

1,876 (+12) cases in Vinnytska,

1,712 (+14) cases in Odeska,

1,408 (+4) cases in Zhytomyrska,

1,090 (+3) cases in Dnipropertovska,

805 (+2) cases in Khmelnytska,

647 (+1) cases in Kirovogradska,

645 (+3) cases in Cherkaska,

572 cases in Zaporizhska,

538 (+2) cases in Chernigivska,

484 (+3) cases in Donetska,

447 (+3) cases in Mykolayvska,

319 (+5) cases in Poltavska,

297 cases in Sumska,

193 (+2) cases in Khersonska,

80 cases in Luhanska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 20 (3/22/2020): 73

day 30 (4/01/2020): 804

day 40 (4/12/2020): 2,777

day 50 (4/22/2020): 6,592

day 60 (5/2/2020): 11,411

day 70 (5/12/2020): 16,023

day 80 (5/22/2020): 20,148

day 90 (6/01/2020): 24,012

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 110 (6/21/2020): 36,650

day 120 (7/1/2020): 44,998

