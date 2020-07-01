Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 120

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.
In total 44,998 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of July 1, 2020 (official data on 9:30 a.m. Kyiv time).
662 new cases reported during the last 24 hours. The number of cases have increased on 1,5% for the day.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ukraine is currently 24,277 (+217).
4,848 (+124) COVID-19 positive hospitalized and 92 have a need of lung ventilation.
In total, 666,147 (+10,025) tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and 214,887 (+12,269) ELISA antibody test on COVID-19 have been made so far.
For the whole period of COVID-19 pandemic, 19,548 (+433) persons recovered and 1,173 (+14) died. 12,013 (+177) patients had a need of hospitalization and 396 (+3) received lung ventilation. 3,270 (+32) children and 6,765 (+44) medics reported among COVID-19 infected persons.
Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:
5,578 (+143) cases in Lvivska,
5,138 (+101) cases in Kyiv city,
4,850 (+49) cases in Chernivetska,
3,784 (+72) cases in Rivnenska,
2,961 (+72) cases in Zakarpatska,
2,610 (+64) cases in Kyivska,
2,438 (+43) cases in Ivano-Frankivska,
2,427 (+59) cases in Volynska,
2,169 (+35) cases in Kharkivska,
1,930 (+21) cases in Ternopilska,
1,876 (+12) cases in Vinnytska,
1,712 (+14) cases in Odeska,
1,408 (+4) cases in Zhytomyrska,
1,090 (+3) cases in Dnipropertovska,
805 (+2) cases in Khmelnytska,
647 (+1) cases in Kirovogradska,
645 (+3) cases in Cherkaska,
572 cases in Zaporizhska,
538 (+2) cases in Chernigivska,
484 (+3) cases in Donetska,
447 (+3) cases in Mykolayvska,
319 (+5) cases in Poltavska,
297 cases in Sumska,
193 (+2) cases in Khersonska,
80 cases in Luhanska.
Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:
day 1 (3/03/2020): 1
day 20 (3/22/2020): 73
day 30 (4/01/2020): 804
day 40 (4/12/2020): 2,777
day 50 (4/22/2020): 6,592
day 60 (5/2/2020): 11,411
day 70 (5/12/2020): 16,023
day 80 (5/22/2020): 20,148
day 90 (6/01/2020): 24,012
day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080
day 110 (6/21/2020): 36,650
day 120 (7/1/2020): 44,998coronavirus covid-19 Ukraine