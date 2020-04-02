Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 30

On March 3, 2020 the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Ukraine.

EMPR provides daily updates on number of suspected, confirmed, recovered and death cases in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions.

804 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ukraine as of April 1, 2020 (official data available on April 2, 10 a.m. kyiv time).

The Ministry of Health informed on 135 new cases during the last 24 hours.

In total, 3 834 suspected caseshave been laboratory tested (+378 for the last day), Public Health Center reports. Among mentioned 536 cases were tested as COVID-19 positive.

Regional dimensions ofconfirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

51 cases in Vinnytska (+2 for 24h),

10 cases in Volynska (+3 for 24h),

10 cases in Dnipropertovska (+1 for 24h),

7 cases in Donetska (+1 for 24h),

6 cases in Zhytomyrska (+1 for 24h),

1 case in Zakarpatska,

19 cases in Zaporizhska (+6 for 24h),

74 cases in Ivano-Frankivska (+10 for 24h),

160 cases in Kyiv city (+26 for 24h),

64 cases in Kyivska (+7 cases),

7 cases in Kirovogradska (+1 for 24h),

11 cases in Lvivska (+5 for 24h),

3 cases in Luhanska,

14 cases in Odeska (+2 for 24h),

5 cases in Poltavska (+3 for 24h),

19 cases in Rivnenska Oblast (+4 new for 24h),

26 cases in Sumska (+7 for 24h),

106 cases in Ternopilska (+8 for 24h),

1 case in Kharkivska,

4 cases in Khersonska (+3 for 24h),

6 cases in Khmelnytska (+3 for 24h),

54 cases in Cherkaska (+2 cases for 24h),

134 cases in Chernivetska (+30 cases for 24h),

3 cases in Chernigivska (+1 for 24h).

Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased in 1.2 times for the last 24 hours (6,2 – average world statistics).

In total 20 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Ukraine. Total death rate is 2.5% (0.6 – 3.5% – average world statistics). 3 COVID-19 positive patients passed away for the last 24 hours. RIP!

13 patients recovered from coronavirus in Ukraine.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 29 (3/31/2020): 669

day 28 (3/30/2020): 548

day 27 (3/29/2020): 480

day 26 (3/28/2020): 418

day 25 (3/27/2020): 311

day 24 (3/26/2020): 218

day 23 (3/25/2020): 156

day 22 (3/24/2020): 113

day 21 (3/23/2020): 84

day 20 (3/22/2020): 73

day 19 (3/21/2020): 47

day 18 (3/20/2020): 41

day 17 (3/19/2020): 26

day 16 (3/18/2020): 16

day 15 (3/17/2020): 14

day 14 (3/16/2020): 5

day 11 (3/13/2020): 2

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

