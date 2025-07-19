A Great Loss for Odesa: Veteran Pilot and Volunteer Kostiantyn Oborin Killed in Action

Odesa is mourning the death of Kostiantyn Oborin – a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, a defender of Ukraine in the current war with Russia, director of the Odesa Aviation Club, volunteer, mentor, and a man of immense courage and heart.

Oborin survived the hell of Afghanistan and emerged with compassion rather than bitterness. He dedicated his life to helping others – becoming a symbol of healing and hope for veterans.

Director of the Odesa Aviation Club, Konstantin Oborin, died while performing a combat mission.

He was 63 years old.

Kostiantyn Oborin was killed during a combat mission. The news was confirmed on July 19 by his daughter, Polina Oborina, and Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov.

His daughter, Polina Oborina, commented on her father’s death, confirming that he died the day before.

“Sadly, Kamikaze — our dad, grandfather, beloved husband, legendary warrior, a living legend… is no longer with us. It happened yesterday, during a mission. And yes, unfortunately, even superheroes are not immortal. For many, he was a steadfast pillar of strength,” his daughter wrote in a tribute.

“This year, I had the honor of awarding Colonel Oborin with the Hryhoriy Marazli III Degree Distinction,” said Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov about Kostiantyn. “He was more than a soldier – he was a friend, a mentor, a volunteer, and an inspiration. I’ve known him since the 1990s, and over the years, our paths crossed many times. We spoke often about veterans’ policy, military support, rehabilitation, and honoring our defenders. His experience and sincerity were invaluable.”

“A very sad piece of news… During the execution of a combat mission, Kostiantyn Oborin was killed — a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, a participant in Ukraine’s current fight for independence, director of the ‘Odesa’ Aviation Club, volunteer, mentor, and a man of great spirit and courage,” Trukhanov emphasized. In recent times, we saw each other less often – even at 63, he continued to take on combat missions. He died as he lived: true to his oath, his comrades, and Ukraine.”

His death is a painful loss for all of Odesa and for everyone whose life he touched. Mayor Trukhanov extended his deepest condolences to Oborin’s family, friends, and all who knew him: “His name will remain in our memory, in the sky, and in our hearts.”

After returning from Afghanistan, Oborin dedicated himself to the rehabilitation of veterans, particularly through parachuting and aviation. His guiding philosophy was simple but powerful: “The sky heals.”

In 2014, risking his life, Oborin rescued 29 Ukrainian soldiers from Russian captivity. When Russia’s full-scale invasion began, at the age of 63, he continued to carry out combat missions – ultimately dying in service, remaining loyal to his oath, his comrades, and Ukraine.

The legend of the Odesa sky, Konstantin Oborin, in 2022 fulfilled the last will of his student Vladislav Buwalkin and scattered his ashes from a plane over Odesa.

Oborin was the same legendary grandfather who shot down enemy reconnaissance drones on a plane.

The news sparked an outpouring of grief and condolences from those who knew him. One soldier commented:

“Kostya — Kamikaze — was a legend. A titanium spine through the body and balls of steel. A soft and kind man, but tough and fair.”

Who Was Kostiantyn Oborin?

Kostiantyn Oborin was a veteran of the war in Afghanistan. In October 1987, he participated in the liquidation of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. He was discharged from the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 1995 with the rank of reserve lieutenant colonel and held the status of a Second Group war-disabled veteran. He died with the rank of colonel.

Oborin was a co-founder and director of the Odesa Aviation Club. In 2000, as part of Ukraine’s First Polar Parachute Expedition, he parachuted onto the North Pole, planting the flags of Ukraine and Odesa on the top of the world.

A master of parachute sport and five-time Ukrainian record-holder, he completed more than 3,000 jumps. He also served as President of the Parachute Sports Federation in Odesa region.

Kostiantyn Oborin was the father of six children.

He was also a relative and namesake of famed pilot Senior Lieutenant Kostiantyn Oborin, who during World War II, on June 25, 1941, performed a night-time aerial ramming of a Nazi bomber.

Through parachuting, flight, and genuine human connection, he gave new meaning to the lives of many. His personal philosophy, “The sky heals,” became a guiding light for those he mentored.

