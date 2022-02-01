Pontoon bridge constructed across the Pripyat River in Belarus, 4 km from Ukraine

A pontoon bridge has been constructed across the Pripyat River in Belarus, four kilometers from the Ukrainian border, informs MIL.IN.UA.







This is the territory of the Polissya State Radiation and Ecological Reserve, i.e. the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone.

The construction of the pontoon-bridge park in such proximity to the Ukrainian border was noticed by OSINT operatives.

Satellite images taken at coordinates 51.5327, 29.86593 and posted by IntelDoge on Twitter yesterday show works conducted on the ground on both sides of the Pripyat River.

Pontoon bridge across the Pripyat River in Belarus, source: Twitter/IntelDoge

Satellite images posted by the ameliairheart user show a new bridge having been constructed across the Pripyat River.

Pontoon bridge across the Pripyat River in Belarus, source: Twitter/ameliairheart

It is not known whether this pontoon-bridge park has been constructed by Russian or Belarusian military.

The list of announced areas for Union Resolve – 2022 joint military operational exercises does not include the territory of the reserve.

The announced Mozyr area, where the Russian motorized infantry units work out defensive operations is to the north of the reserve, and to the east of it, is the announced Polessky area, where the Russian artillery and missile units work out combat alert mission.

The Belarusian Armed Forces include several engineering units, the main of which are the 188th engineering brigade and the 557th engineering brigade.

These brigades are provided with pontoon-bridge parks. Besides, the relevant units are part of the transport troops of Belarus.

In addition to Belarusian units, Russian military units with relevant weapons are now concentrated in the country.

