Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of June 25, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 25, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 5 attacks, including the use of forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Shyrokino,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Shyrokino,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Shyrokino,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Starognativka and Maryinka,

large caliber machine guns – near Shyrokino, Starognativka and Maryinka,

small arms – near Starognativka and Maryinka.

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

grenade launchers of different systems – near Hutyr Vilnuy,

large caliber machine guns – near near Hutyr Vilnuy,

small arms – near near Hutyr Vilnuy.

(4) Russian forces losses in the war zone for the last 24 hours are as follows: 3 killed in actions and 2 wounded in actions.

(5) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

