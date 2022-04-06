Operational information on the situation in Ukraine as of April 6, 2022 provided by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.







The 41nd day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a russian military invasion began.

A russian federation continues to conduct full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

The enemy’s main efforts are focused on preparing for an offensive operation aimed at establishing full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

The threat of russian enemy use of naval, air and ground-based missile weapons continues.

The russian occupiers are inflicting fire on the defense complex, logistics infrastructure and residential areas of cities.

At the same time, the russian enemy is trying to improve the tactical position in the South Buh direction. The use of the territory of the self-proclaimed Transnistrian-Moldavian Republic to support the offensive operation in this direction is not ruled out. Preparations for receiving aircraft are being carried out at Tiraspol airfield.

The russian enemy does not abandon attempts to involve mercenaries from other countries in hostilities against Ukraine to make up for its losses in manpower. At the same time, the use of mercenaries will not have a significant impact on the course of hostilities, given their small number.

The command of the 200th separate motorized infantry brigade (Pechenga, Murmansk region) of the 14th army corps, which involved two battalions tactical groups in the war with Ukraine, trains servicemen to make up for losses.

According to available information, the total loss of the brigade in manpower is about 30%. One battalion tactical group was destroyed, the other was withdrawn to the area of ​​recovery in the Belgorod region.

There are no signs of the formation of offensive groups in the Volyn direction.

Certain units of the Armed Forces of the republic of belarus continue to carry out tasks to cover the Ukrainian-belarusian border.

The occupiers did not take any active action in the Polissya direction.

Some of the enemy units withdrawn from this direction are located on the territory of the republic of belarus.

Recovery measures are ongoing, presumably to regroup and strengthen other groups. It is possible that russian troops will not leave the territory of the republic of belarus in order to restrain the actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and prevent their transfer to other areas. Another goal is to assist the republic of belarus in covering part of the belarusian-Ukrainian border.

In the Siversky direction, the restoration of the enemy’s russian occupation units, which had previously been withdrawn to the Bryansk and Kursk regions of the russian federation, is underway.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy continues to block the city of Kharkiv and launch artillery shelling in its separate areas.

According to available information, the losses of the 236th Artillery Brigade of the 20th All-Army are about 20 percent of the personnel and weapons. This significantly reduced the intensity of the brigade’s actions.

In the Izyum direction, the russain occupiers did not abandon their intentions to create a strike group and continue the offensive in the direction of the settlements of Slovyansk and Barvinkove.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical position of its units. Continues to carry out assault operations in the areas of Popasna, Stepne, Novotoshkivske, Rubizhne, Siverodonetsk and Solodke. It is not successful.The russian occupiers continue to actively use munitions prohibited by international humanitarian law. Attempts to storm Mariupol do not stop. The defenders of the city held a heroic defense for more than forty days, restraining the overwhelming forces of the Russian invaders.

In the Tavriya direction, in the area of ​​the settlement of Basan, the movement of some units from the 58th All-Military Army was recorded, probably for the purpose of regrouping forces.

In the South Bug area, the enemy is taking measures to restore combat capability and take measures to engineering equipment positions. Continues to terrorize civilians in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region.

As a result of offensive actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy lost control over the settlements of Dobryanka, Novovoznesenske and Trudolyubivka. Fighting continues in the area of ​​the settlement of Alexandrivka.

The group of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 8 cruise missiles for the previous day.

The Air Force aircraft continued to support the actions of the ground forces of the Defense Forces and launched air strikes on the occupying forces.

