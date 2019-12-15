Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of December 15, 2019

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 15, 2019 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 8 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last 24 hours.

(2) Russian proxies launched 5 attacks with the following types of arms in the East area:

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Avdyivka and Pavlopil,

high caliber machine guns – near Avdyivka, Pavlopil and Krasnogorivka,

automatic grenade launchers – near Pavlopil,

grenade launchers – near Krasnogorivka,

sniper fire – near Pisky,

small arms – near Krasnogorivka and Pavlopil,

(3) Russian forces launched 3 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novoluhanske,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Travneve,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Zaytseve and Travneve,

automatic grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske,

high caliber machine guns – near Novoluhanske and Travneve,

small arms – near Travneve,

(4) No losses among Ukrainian servicemen reported in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last 24 hours.

