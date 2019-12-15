Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of December 15, 2019

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 15, 2019 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 8 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last 24 hours.
(2) Russian proxies launched 5 attacks with the following types of arms in the East area:
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Avdyivka and Pavlopil,
high caliber machine guns – near Avdyivka, Pavlopil and Krasnogorivka,
automatic grenade launchers – near Pavlopil,
grenade launchers – near Krasnogorivka,
sniper fire – near Pisky,
small arms – near Krasnogorivka and Pavlopil,
(3) Russian forces launched 3 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novoluhanske,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Travneve,
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Zaytseve and Travneve,
automatic grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske,
high caliber machine guns – near Novoluhanske and Travneve,
small arms – near Travneve,
(4) No losses among Ukrainian servicemen reported in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last 24 hours.avdiivka donbas donetsk oblast krasnogorivka luhansk oblast novoluhanske pavlopil pisky Russia russia ukraine war russian artillery ukraine travneve Ukraine war war in ukraine latest news zaytseve