Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 20, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 20, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 11 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers fire against Ukrainian troops.
(2) Russian occupiers launched 8 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 82-mm mortar lauchers – near Lebedynske (15 mines released),
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Maryinka,
grenade launchers – near Novotroytske, Lebedynske, Shyrokino, Krasnogorivka (2 times) and Vasylivka,
high caliber machine guns – near Krasnogorivka (2 times), Lebedynske, Shyrokino and Vasylivka,
sniper fire – near Slavne,
small arms – near Krasnogorivka (2 times), Novotroytske, Lebedynske, Vasylivka, Shyrokino and Slavne.
(3) Russian occupiers launched 3 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (6 mines released),
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Luhanske (2 times and 6 mines released),
grenade launchers of different systmes – near Luhanske (2 times),
small arms – near Luhanske (2 times).
(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian serivecemen for the last 24 hours.