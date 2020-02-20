Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 20, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 20, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 11 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers fire against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 8 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar lauchers – near Lebedynske (15 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Maryinka,

grenade launchers – near Novotroytske, Lebedynske, Shyrokino, Krasnogorivka (2 times) and Vasylivka,

high caliber machine guns – near Krasnogorivka (2 times), Lebedynske, Shyrokino and Vasylivka,

sniper fire – near Slavne,

small arms – near Krasnogorivka (2 times), Novotroytske, Lebedynske, Vasylivka, Shyrokino and Slavne.

(3) Russian occupiers launched 3 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (6 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Luhanske (2 times and 6 mines released),

grenade launchers of different systmes – near Luhanske (2 times),

small arms – near Luhanske (2 times).

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian serivecemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

