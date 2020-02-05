Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 5, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 5, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 12 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy continue to use forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 5 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krasnogorivka and Avdyivka,

anti-tank rocket missele – near Avdyivka,

grenade launchers – near Maryinka, Starognativka and Pisky,

high caliber machine guns – near Maryinka and Krasnogorivka,

small arms – near Pisky and Starognativka.

(3) Russian proxies launched 7 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivske (2 times and 5 mines released) and Orikhove (2 times and 3 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivske (2 times and 8 mines released) and Orikhove (2 times and 6 mines released),

grenade launchers – near Travneve (2 times) and Novoluhanske,

high caliber machine guns – near Travneve(2 times) and Novoluhanske,

small arms – near Travneve (2 times) and Novoluhanske.

(4) No lethal casualties reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

