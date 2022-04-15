UkrOboronProm confirmed the attack of the Russians on the plant involved in the production of Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles Neptune in Kyiv.







Last night, the occupiers fired missiles at three targets in the Kyiv region.

UkrOboronProm confirmed a media report that at about 1:30 a.m. on April 15, orcs struck the shop floors of the Zhulyansky Machine-Building Plant “Vizar”, located in Vyshneve, Kyiv region, which produces cruise missile components to R-360 anti-ship complex “Neptune”.

The company’s press service wrote about this on its Facebook page.

In turn, the head of the Kyiv regional military administration, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, said that on the night of April 15, the rashists attacked three objects in the Kyiv region at once. Pavlyuk did not give any details on what these objects were. However, the head of the Kyiv regional military administration warns that the scale of missile strikes in the Kyiv region could increase, and this is a threat to the civilian population.

It must be noted that this morning the Russian Defense Ministry reported that they had fired missiles at the Zhulyansky Machine-Building Plant in Kyiv.

The Russian Defense Ministry also added that “the scale of missile strikes by the Russian Armed Forces on facilities in Kyiv will increase in response to any attacks or sabotage in Russia.”

The Ukrainian side has confirmed this fact only recently.

EMPR

Tags: