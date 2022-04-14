After the missile cruiser “Moskva” with 16 cruise missiles was disabled, the total volley of cruise missiles of the Russian Black Sea Fleet ships, which are currently in the Black Sea, decreased from 72 to 56.

Following are the missile ships of the Black Sea Fleet with cruise missiles “Caliber”, which are currently in the Black Sea:

1. Frigate “Admiral Essen” (8 missiles),

2. Frigate “Admiral Makarov” (8 missiles),

3. Corvette “Vyshny Volochyok” (8 missiles),

4. Corvette “Ingushetia” (8 missiles),

5. Corvette “Grayvoron” (8 missiles),

6. Submarine “Rostov-on-Don” (4 missiles),

7. Submarine “Stary Oskol” (4 missiles),

8. Submarine “Veliky Novgorod” (4 missiles),

9. Submarine “Colpino” (4 missiles),

= So a total volley is 56 “Caliber” missiles.

P.S.: The following missile ships are stuck in the Mediterranean due to the blockage of the straits by Turkey:

1 Missile frigate (“Admiral Grigorovich”, Black Sea Fleet),

1 Missile corvette (“Orekhovo-Zuyevo”, Black Sea Fleet),

2 Missile submarines (“Novorossiysk” and “Krasnodar”, Black Sea Fleet),

and in addition there are also:

2 Missile cruisers of the same type as “Moscow” (“Varyag”, Pacific Fleet and “Marshal Ustinov”, Northern Fleet),

2 Guided Missile destroyers (NATO classification) – “Vice-Admiral Kulakov”, Northern Fleet, “Admiral Tributs”, Pacific Fleet,

1 missile frigate “Admiral Kasatonov”, Northern Fleet, the last one is a carrier of hypersonic missiles “Zircon”.

Turkey did not allow at least 4 of them to enter the Black Sea on February 28, 2022.

EMPR

Tags: