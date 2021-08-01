Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of August 12, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of August 12, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 8 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of August 10, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:
forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Novomykhaylivka, Novoselivka Druha,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Luhanske, Myronivske, Pisky,
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Myronivske, Pisky,
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Luhanske,
high caliber machine guns – near Luhanske, Myronivske, Pisky,
UAVs – in Donetsk Oblast and Luhansk Oblast,
small arms – near Pisky,
(2) 1 Ukrainian civilian was killed and 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions in the war zone in eastern Ukraine over the last 24 hours.Conflict zone donetsk oblast luhansk oblast Russia russia ukraine war Ukraine war