Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of September 14, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of September 14, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data:









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 12 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of September 14, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 122-mm artillery – near New York,

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Prychepilivka (2 times), Verkhnyotoretske,

anti-tank rocket complex – near

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Zaytseve,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Zaytseve, Zolote-4,

grenade lunchers of different systems – near Novooleksandrivka (3 times), Katerynivka,

high caliber machine guns – near Novooleksandrivka (3 times), Prychepilivka (2 times), Popasna (2 times),

small arms – near Novooleksandrivka (3 times), Katerynivka, Prychepilivka (2 times), Popasna (2 times),

(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions in the war zone in Eastern Ukraine over the last 24 hours.

