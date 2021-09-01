Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of September 24, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of September 24, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 5 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of September 14, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pivdenne,

grenade lunchers of different systems – near Krymske, Novoluhanske (3 times),

high caliber machine guns – near Pivdenne,

small arms – near Krymske, Novoluhanske (3 times),

(2) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

