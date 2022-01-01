Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of January 2, 2022

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 2, 2022 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 4 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of January 2, 2022. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Shyrokino, Zaytseve,

anti-tank rocket complex – near Shyrokino,

anti-tank grenade launchers – near Vodyane,

high caliber machine guns – near Shyrokino,

grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske,

small arms – near Novoluhanske,

(2) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

