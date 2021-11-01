Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of November 13, 2021

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of November 13, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 8 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of November 13, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Novotroytske,

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Zaytseve (2 times), Novotroytske,

anti-tank rocket complex – near

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske (2 times),

grenade launchers – near Zaytseve (2 times), Popasna, Novooleksandrivka,

high caliber machine guns – near Popasna, Novooleksandrivka, Novoluhanske (2 times),

small arms – near Novoluhanske (2 times), Shyrokino,

(2) 2 Ukrainian servicemen were killed in actions and 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

