Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of October 17, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of October 17, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data:







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 11 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of October 17, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Krasnogorivka (2 times), Krymske, Maryinka,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Shyrokino, Svitlodarsk,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krasnogorivka (2 times), Shyrokino,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske (2 times),

high caliber machine guns – near Novotoshkivske, Krymske,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Luhansk (2 times), Novotoshkivske,

small arms – near Novoluhanske (2 times),

(2) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

