Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of October 17, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of October 17, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 11 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of October 17, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Krasnogorivka (2 times), Krymske, Maryinka,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Shyrokino, Svitlodarsk,
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krasnogorivka (2 times), Shyrokino,
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske (2 times),
high caliber machine guns – near Novotoshkivske, Krymske,
grenade launchers of different systems – near Luhansk (2 times), Novotoshkivske,
small arms – near Novoluhanske (2 times),
(2) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.
