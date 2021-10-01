Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of October 19, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of October 19, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 7 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of October 17, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Avdyivka,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pisky, Vodyane,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske, Vodyane,

high caliber machine guns – near Krymske (2 times), Pisky, Novoluhanske, Avdyivka,

small arms – near Novoluhanske, Vodyane, Krymske (2 times),

UAVs – in Luhansk Oblast,

(2) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

