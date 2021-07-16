Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of July 16, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 16, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 8 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.
(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:
forbidden 122-mm artillery – near New York,
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near New York, Shyrokino,
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near New York,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Prychepilivka, Maryinka,
high caliber machine guns – near Prychepilivka,
anti-tank rocket complex – near Novooleksandrivka,
small arms – near Pishchane, Maryinka,
(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.
(4) 5 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.