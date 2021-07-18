Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of July 18, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 18, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 13 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of July 18. The enemy used of the following weaponry:
forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Starognativka,
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Vodyane,
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novozvanivka (2 times), Vodyane, Shyrokino, Pavlopil,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pisky (3 times),
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pisky (3 times),
high caliber machine guns – near Vodyane, Pisky (3 times), Novozvanivka (2 times),
grenade launchers – near Novozvanivka (2 times), Vodyane,
UAVs – in Luhansk region,
small arms – near Chermalyk, Vodyane, Pisky (3 times),
(2) 2 Ukrainian serviceman were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.
(3) Russian forces launched 1 attack as of 7 a.m. this morning with the following types of weaponry:
