Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of July 18, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 18, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 13 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of July 18. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Starognativka,

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Vodyane,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novozvanivka (2 times), Vodyane, Shyrokino, Pavlopil,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pisky (3 times),

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pisky (3 times),

high caliber machine guns – near Vodyane, Pisky (3 times), Novozvanivka (2 times),

grenade launchers – near Novozvanivka (2 times), Vodyane,

UAVs – in Luhansk region,

small arms – near Chermalyk, Vodyane, Pisky (3 times),

(2) 2 Ukrainian serviceman were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

(3) Russian forces launched 1 attack as of 7 a.m. this morning with the following types of weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Pisky,

EMPR

Tags: