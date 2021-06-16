Ukraine and Russia war updates: daily briefings as of June 16, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 16, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novgorodske,

anti-tank rocket complex – near Pivdenne,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Nevelske, Novotoshkivske,

high caliber machine guns – near Novgorodske,

small arms – near Nevelske, Novotoshkivske, Pisky,

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian troops for the last day.

