Medics from the 3rd Army Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, while on leave in the UK, provided emergency first aid to a car accident victim.

“Sophia, Mivina, and Rebeca (the servicewomen’s call signs) were passing by in a taxi when they witnessed the accident,” the 3rd Corps stated.

Without hesitation, the servicewomen stopped their vehicle and stabilized the injured man — they stopped the bleeding, applied a bandage, and monitored his vital signs until the ambulance arrived, Ukrainian officers said.

“The man sustained serious injuries, but our medics managed to stabilize him on the spot. Thanks to their timely and professional assistance, he was quickly transported to the hospital. The soldiers had arrived in London for the premiere of a biographical film as part of the VARTA project,” the 3rd Corps concluded.

In March 2025, Corriere del Veneto reported that a Ukrainian serviceman, while on vacation with his family in Italy, saved a young person injured in a stabbing in Venice.

As later clarified by the portal ArmyInform, the Ukrainian soldier, whose call sign is Yanis, serves as a reconnaissance officer in the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On March 12, the Ukrainian soldier met with Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro and received an award for the rescue.

The mayor particularly emphasized that thanks to the first aid kit the soldier always carries and his quick reaction, “it was possible to stop the bleeding and provide help to the injured person even before the medics arrived.”

