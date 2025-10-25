7-year-old Ukrainian dancer Yelyzaveta Senyk wins 8 medals in England

Young Ukrainian star Yelyzaveta Senyk from Mykolaiv shined at England’s International Dance Festival, winning five golds, three other medals, and impressing dancers from over 30 countries.

Meet our young star — 7-year-old Yelyzaveta Senyk from Mykolaiv!

This Ukrainian athlete participated in one of the largest dance tournaments in England — the International Dance Festival — and won an impressive 8 medals: five gold, two silver, and one bronze! This was reported by ShoTam.

The festival in England is a major event on the international dance calendar. Every year, the tournament brings together the strongest dancers from all over the world. Participants come from over 30 countries. Yelyzaveta won awards in the U8 category:

Gold medals in the following events: Three Dance (C, S, J), International Open (C, S, R, J), Two Dance Rising Star, Three Dance Rising Star (C, S, J), International Rising Star (C, S, R, J).

Silver medal in Two Dance (C, J).

The Mykolaiv athlete also earned two medals in the older U10 category: a bronze in International Open (C, S, R, J) and a silver in International Open Rising Star (C, S, R, J).

EMPR

Tags: