Home NEWS UKRAINE 7,000 Russian FSB officers destabilize Ukraine

7,000 Russian FSB officers destabilize Ukraine

, 0

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) stated that more than 7,000 Russian FSB officers are involved in destabilizing the internal situation in Ukraine.



“Today, about 7,000 FSB officers are working against Ukraine from the territory of Russia,” said Ilya Vityuk, Head of the SBU’s Cyber Security Department.

This year, his department has uncovered 20 bot farms with more than 150,000 accounts and 15 networks of anti-Ukrainian network agitators. These people write comments, assess the events in the country, and make reposts.

The Cyber ​​Security Department conducted the Armageddon Operation to stop the activities of one such group, which was on the Russian FSB’s balance sheet and operated from Crimea. 

“Members of the group broke into critical infrastructure facilities of Ukraine, obtained official and secret information, which was further disseminated in a favorable light for the aggressor country by the same Internet agitators and controlled telegram channels.”

The purpose of such groups is to destabilize the situation in Ukraine.

EMPR

Source: stopcor

Tags:
Related Articles




LATEST NEWS

TOP STORIES

DISCOVER UKRAINE

RECENT VIDEO

Russian government is connected to MH-17 downing

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/news/”><strong>LATEST NEWS</strong></a></span></strong></p>

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/opinion/”><strong>TOP STORIES</strong></a></span></strong></p>

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/video/”><strong>RECENT VIDEO</strong></a></span></strong></p>


<span style=”color: #111111;”><a href=”https://empr.media/video/war-in-ukraine/how-russia-promotes-its-hate-propaganda-on-youtube/”>How Russia promotes its hate propaganda on YouTube</strong></a></span></p>

ABOUT EMPR

EMPR [an abrivation of Euromaidan PR] is the #1 Independent Citizen Media about Ukraine

FUNDRAISING

NEWS

UKRAINE

OCCUPIED CRIMEA

CONFLICT ZONE

WORLD PRESS ABOUT UKRAINE

POLITICS

BUSINESS

OPINION

INTERVIEWS

ANALYTICS

INVESTIGATIONS

VIDEOS

MAIDAN UKRAINE

CRIMEA ANNEXED

WAR IN UKRAINE

INTERVIEW

DISCOVER UKRAINE

CULTURE

HISTORY

ART

MOVIE

MUSIC

VISIT UKRAINE

TRAVEL

EVENTS

SUPPORT

PROJECTS

EMPR


Copyright ©2014-2021 EMPR

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, ASAP. EMPR team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?