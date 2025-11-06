Angelina Jolie Highlights Ukrainian Civilians’ Strength During Visits to Mykolaiv and Kherson

Angelina Jolie visited Mykolaiv and Kherson, meeting families, medical staff, and volunteers. She praised their resilience under constant attacks and compared them to civilians in other conflict zones.

“They live under fire every day, yet remain strong,” Angelina Jolie said about her visit to Ukraine.

The Hollywood actress met with medical staff, families, and volunteers who continue living in Mykolaiv and Kherson despite drones, shelling, and mine threats.

“At a time when governments around the world turn away from protecting civilians, their strength and mutual support command respect. After nearly three years of conflict, exhaustion is evident, but so is determination. Families seek safety, peace, and the chance to rebuild their lives,” the actress emphasized.

Jolie compared residents of these two cities to other civilians facing prolonged conflicts, including in Sudan, the Gaza Strip, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.