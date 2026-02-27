American actress and UNICEF goodwill ambassador Angelina Jolie shared a video highlighting the consequences of the war in Ukraine ahead of the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

In her post, she emphasized the humanitarian crisis, civilian casualties, and widespread destruction. She published the post on Instagram. This was reported by Suspilne.

The post was created in collaboration with British photographer Giles Duley, who documents the impacts of the war and the lives of Ukrainians during the fighting.

“We are thinking of the families who have endured this brutal war for more than four years. We have both spent time in Ukraine. Giles Duley’s photographs capture the spirit of its people—their warmth, courage, and resilience, despite everything,” Jolie said.

She also emphasized that the civilian population continues to remain insufficiently protected.

“Drones reach into homes and neighbourhoods. Infrastructure, schools and hospitals are repeatedly struck. Families are killed or displaced.,” the post reads.

According to the data, currently 10.8 million people in Ukraine require humanitarian assistance, 5.9 million have been forced to leave the country, and around 5 million live in occupied territories. It is also reported that there have been over 2,500 attacks on the healthcare system and 1,389 hospitals have been damaged or destroyed.

In 2025 alone, according to these figures, 2,248 civilians were killed and another 12,493 were injured. In addition, due to attacks on energy infrastructure, many communities were left without electricity during the winter, with temperatures dropping to –25 °C.

In November 2025, the actress visited frontline cities in southern Ukraine — Mykolaiv and Kherson. During her visit, she met with local residents, medical workers, and volunteers living under the constant threat of shelling, and saw fortified underground schools and hospitals.

On April 30, 2022, Jolie traveled to Lviv. She met passengers of an evacuation train from Pokrovsk and spoke with internally displaced persons.

Tags: