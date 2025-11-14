Bail Posted for Two Key Suspects in the Corruption Mindich Case

Bail has been posted for two female Suspects featured in the Mindich Case.

Bail has been posted for two female suspects featured in the “Mindich tapes.” The High Anti-Corruption Court has received bail payments for Lesia Ustymenko and Liudmyla Zorina — employees of the money-laundering “back office” surrounding Energoatom.

The HACC press service confirmed this to EP.

A total of 12 million UAH was deposited for Zorina and 25 million UAH for Ustymenko.

The suspects in the “Mindich case” have agreed to comply with court requirements: appear whenever summoned; not leave Kyiv or Kyiv region without permission; report any change of residence or employment; refrain from contacting witnesses; and surrender their international passports.

Earlier, Zorina’s representatives claimed they did not have the funds needed to post bail.

The bail was posted by a newly created company named Vangar, with an authorized capital of just 1,000 UAH. The company was established in May of this year and is registered in Kyiv.

Its official line of business is listed as “manufacture of furniture for offices and retail enterprises.”

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has published the third part of its investigation into the large-scale corruption scheme at Energoatom, titled “Midas.”

Prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office stated that the organizer of the money-laundering scheme around Energoatom – Timur Mindich, a close friend of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy – built his influence over the former energy minister and justice minister Herman Galushchenko through his personal connections with Zelenskyy.

Prosecutors also said Mindich exerted influence over former defense minister Rustem Umerov.

Just a few hours before the NABU searches, Mindich managed to flee the country.

Liudmyla Zorina is charged with “participation in a criminal organization and misappropriation of over 1.5 million UAH.”

Lesia Ustymenko is suspected of embezzlement and laundering of more than 145 million UAH.

