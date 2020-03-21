Chernivtsi asks to introduce a state of emergency before COVID-19 negative statistics is too high

Chernivtsi Mayor Oleksiy Kaspruk asked President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov to introduce a state of emergency in the city and region.

“I requested the President of Ukraine, the Prime Minister and the head of the National Security and Defense Council to introduce a state of emergency on the territory of Chernivtsi region, and accordingly in the city of Chernivtsi.

We understand the enormous danger of the increase in the number of confirmed and suspected cases of coronavirus. As to those who do not understand it and are irresponsible, we must act much more rigidly. The state of emergency will provide all these tools to the authorities and law enforcement agencies. ”

Kaspruk also noted that Bukovyna residents continue to return from abroad by special flights.

