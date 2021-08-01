Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 525

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered.

2,260,232 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of August 8, 2021.

781 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 37 children and 28 medical workers.

44,553 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 1,8% of cases.

335 persons hospitalised, 24 persons died and 1,390 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,192,592 persons recovered and 53,124 died from COVID-19.

In total, 11,559,179 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

EMPR

