Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 129

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









In total 52,043 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of July 10, 2020 (official data on 9:30 a.m. Kyiv time).

819 new cases reported during the last 24 hours. The number of cases have increased on 3,23% for the day.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ukraine is currently 25,898.

3,893 COVID-19 positive hospitalized and 101 have a need of lung ventilation.

In total, 773,831 (+13,134) tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and 330,498 ELISA antibody test on COVID-19 have been made so far.

For the whole period of COVID-19 pandemic, 24,800 persons recovered and 1,345 died. 13,879 patients had a need of hospitalization and 426 received lung ventilation. 3,749 children and 7,213 medics reported among COVID-19 infected persons.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

6,763 cases in Lvivska,

5,990 cases in Kyiv city,

5,096 cases in Chernivetska,

4,454 cases in Rivnenska,

3,734 cases in Zakarpatska,

2,940 cases in Kyivska,

2,932 cases in Volynska,

2,915 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

2,577 cases in Kharkivska,

2,174 cases in Ternopilska,

2,060 cases in Vinnytska,

2,108 cases in Odeska,

1,512 cases in Zhytomyrska,

1,137 cases in Dnipropertovska,

881 cases in Khmelnytska,

751 cases in Donetska,

725 cases in Cherkaska,

670 cases in Kirovogradska,

610 cases in Zaporizhska,

592 cases in Chernigivska,

467 cases in Mykolayvska,

330 cases in Poltavska,

332 cases in Sumska,

203 cases in Khersonska,

90 cases in Luhanska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 20 (3/22/2020): 73

day 30 (4/01/2020): 804

day 40 (4/12/2020): 2,777

day 50 (4/22/2020): 6,592

day 60 (5/2/2020): 11,411

day 70 (5/12/2020): 16,023

day 80 (5/22/2020): 20,148

day 90 (6/01/2020): 24,012

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 110 (6/21/2020): 36,650

day 129 (7/10/2020): 52,043

EMPR

Tags: