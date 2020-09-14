Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 199

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









2,462 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours. Among infected: 172 children and 73 medics. 365 persons hospitalized, 33 died and 650 recovered from COVID-19 during the last day.

In total, 156,797 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukrainian as of September 14, 2020 (9 a.m.). For the whole period of pandemic 69,543 persons recovered and 3,211 died from COVID-19.

1,870,790 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic, including 15,920 tests for the last day.

650 persons recovered for the last day.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

17,429 cases in Kyiv city,

17,057 cases in Lvivska,

12,853 cases in Kharkivska,

12,252 cases in Chernivetska,

11,357 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

10,555 cases in Rivnenska,

9,687 cases in Odeska,

9,234 cases in Ternopilska,

8,675 cases in Zakarpatska,

6,961 cases in Kyivska,

6,353 cases in Volynska,

4,844 cases in Vinnytska,

4,390 cases in Zhytomyrska,

4,008 cases in Khmelnytska,

3,342 cases in Dnipropertovska,

2,788 cases in Chernigivska,

2,579 cases in Cherkaska,

2,502 cases in Sumska,

2,403 cases in Zaporizhska,

2,101 cases in Donetska,

2,051 cases in Mykolayvska,

1,223 cases in Poltavska,

909 cases in Kirovogradska,

644 cases in Khersonska,

600 cases in Luhanska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 60 (5/2/2020): 11,411

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 150 (7/30/2020): 68,794

day 199 (9/14/2020): 156,797

