Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









2,905 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours. Among infected: 71 children and 145 medics. 546 persons hospitalized, 53 died and 1,267 recovered from COVID-19 during the last day.

In total, 159,702 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukrainian as of September 15, 2020 (9 a.m.). For the whole period of pandemic 70,810 persons recovered and 3,264 died from COVID-19.

1,897,688 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic, including 47,621 tests for the last day.

1,267 persons recovered for the last day.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

17,714 cases in Kyiv city,

17,243 cases in Lvivska,

13,160 cases in Kharkivska,

12,394 cases in Chernivetska,

11,510 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

10,635 cases in Rivnenska,

9,993 cases in Odeska,

9,624 cases in Ternopilska,

8,765 cases in Zakarpatska,

7,079 cases in Kyivska,

6,428 cases in Volynska,

4,887 cases in Vinnytska,

4,470 cases in Zhytomyrska,

4,058 cases in Khmelnytska,

3,430 cases in Dnipropertovska,

2,846 cases in Chernigivska,

2,688 cases in Cherkaska,

2,553 cases in Sumska,

2,503 cases in Zaporizhska,

2,154 cases in Donetska,

2,114 cases in Mykolayvska,

1,253 cases in Poltavska,

929 cases in Kirovogradska,

661 cases in Khersonska,

620 cases in Luhanska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 60 (5/2/2020): 11,411

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 150 (7/30/2020): 68,794

day 200 (9/15/2020): 159,702

