Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 201

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









2,958 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours. Among infected: 231 children and 149 medics. 504 persons hospitalized, 76 died and 1,514 recovered from COVID-19 during the last day.

In total, 162,660 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukrainian as of September 16, 2020 (9 a.m.). For the whole period of pandemic 72,324 persons recovered and 3,340 died from COVID-19.

1,925,482 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic, including 51,590 tests for the last day.

1,514 persons recovered for the last day.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

18,070 cases in Kyiv city,

17,430 cases in Lvivska,

13,432 cases in Kharkivska,

12,493 cases in Chernivetska,

11,677 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

10,707 cases in Rivnenska,

10,277 cases in Odeska,

10,004 cases in Ternopilska,

8,829 cases in Zakarpatska,

7,207 cases in Kyivska,

6,504 cases in Volynska,

4,976 cases in Vinnytska,

4,543 cases in Zhytomyrska,

4,133 cases in Khmelnytska,

3,4539 cases in Dnipropertovska,

2,922 cases in Chernigivska,

2,739 cases in Cherkaska,

2,640 cases in Sumska,

2,591 cases in Zaporizhska,

2,180 cases in Donetska,

2,171 cases in Mykolayvska,

1,307 cases in Poltavska,

934 cases in Kirovogradska,

702 cases in Khersonska,

653 cases in Luhanska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 60 (5/2/2020): 11,411

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 150 (7/30/2020): 68,794

day 201 (9/16/2020): 162,660

EMPR

Tags: