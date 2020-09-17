Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 202

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









3,584 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours. Among infected: 301 children and 147 medics. 534 persons hospitalized, 60 died and 1,589 recovered from COVID-19 during the last day.

In total, 166,244 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukrainian as of September 16, 2020 (9 a.m.). For the whole period of pandemic 73,913 persons recovered and 3,400 died from COVID-19.

1,955,211 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic, including 53,748 tests for the last day.

1,514 persons recovered for the last day.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

18,449 cases in Kyiv city,

17,664 cases in Lvivska,

13,915 cases in Kharkivska,

12,640 cases in Chernivetska,

11,856 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

10,797 cases in Rivnenska,

10,602 cases in Odeska,

10,394 cases in Ternopilska,

8,931 cases in Zakarpatska,

7,342 cases in Kyivska,

6,593 cases in Volynska,

5,039 cases in Vinnytska,

4,656 cases in Zhytomyrska,

4,198 cases in Khmelnytska,

3,653 cases in Dnipropertovska,

3,034 cases in Chernigivska,

2,820 cases in Cherkaska,

2,724 cases in Sumska,

2,673 cases in Zaporizhska,

2,272 cases in Donetska,

2,252 cases in Mykolayvska,

1,363 cases in Poltavska,

951 cases in Kirovogradska,

737 cases in Khersonska,

689 cases in Luhanska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 60 (5/2/2020): 11,411

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 150 (7/30/2020): 68,794

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 202 (9/17/2020): 162,660

