Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 203

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









3,228 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours. Among infected: 232 children and 162 medics. 446 persons hospitalized, 68 died and 1,5873 recovered from COVID-19 during the last day.

In total, 169,472 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukrainian as of September 18, 2020 (9 a.m.). For the whole period of pandemic 75,486 persons recovered and 3,468 died from COVID-19.

1,985,802 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic, including 57,084 tests for the last day.

1,573 persons recovered for the last day.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

18,4740 cases in Kyiv city,

17,869 cases in Lvivska,

14,264 cases in Kharkivska,

12,793 cases in Chernivetska,

12,031 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

10,917 cases in Rivnenska,

10,924 cases in Odeska,

10,705 cases in Ternopilska,

9,031 cases in Zakarpatska,

7,3476 cases in Kyivska,

6,689 cases in Volynska,

5,114 cases in Vinnytska,

4,774 cases in Zhytomyrska,

4,339 cases in Khmelnytska,

3,765 cases in Dnipropertovska,

3,133 cases in Chernigivska,

2,891 cases in Cherkaska,

2,807 cases in Sumska,

2,748 cases in Zaporizhska,

2,313 cases in Donetska,

2,320 cases in Mykolayvska,

1,390 cases in Poltavska,

967 cases in Kirovogradska,

766 cases in Khersonska,

706 cases in Luhanska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 60 (5/2/2020): 11,411

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 150 (7/30/2020): 68,794

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 203 (9/18/2020): 169,472

