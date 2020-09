Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









3,240 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours.

In total, 172,712 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukrainian as of September 19, 2020 (9 a.m.). For the whole period of pandemic 76,754 persons recovered and 3,516 died from COVID-19.

2,014,923 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic,

1,268 persons recovered for the last day.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

19,140 cases in Kyiv city,

18,129 cases in Lvivska,

14,464 cases in Kharkivska,

12,917 cases in Chernivetska,

12,212 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

11,205 cases in Odeska,

11,051 cases in Rivnenska,

11,016 cases in Ternopilska,

9,110 cases in Zakarpatska,

7,3611 cases in Kyivska,

6,783 cases in Volynska,

5,200 cases in Vinnytska,

4,931 cases in Zhytomyrska,

4,481 cases in Khmelnytska,

3,878 cases in Dnipropertovska,

3,178 cases in Chernigivska,

2,983 cases in Cherkaska,

2,916 cases in Sumska,

2,829 cases in Zaporizhska,

2,374 cases in Mykolayvska,

2,371 cases in Donetska,

1,461 cases in Poltavska,

973 cases in Kirovogradska,

790 cases in Khersonska,

735 cases in Luhanska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 60 (5/2/2020): 11,411

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 150 (7/30/2020): 68,794

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 204 (9/19/2020): 172,712

EMPR

