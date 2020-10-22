Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 236

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









7,053 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours. including 306 among children and 354 among medical staff. 924 persons (or 13% of reviled COVID-19 cases) were hospitalised.

In total, 322,879 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of October 22, 2020 (9 a.m.). For the whole period of pandemic 134,898 (+2,679) persons recovered and 6,043 (+116) died from COVID-19.

In total, 62,418 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 12% of cases.

2,914,006 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

2,679 persons recovered for the last day.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

32,500 (+631) cases in Kyiv city,

30,899 (+627) cases in Kharkivska,

26,021 (+319) cases in Lvivska,

20,557 (+600) cases in Odeska,

18,562 (+248) cases in Chernivetska,

18,283 (+313) cases in Ternopilska,

17,447 (+233) cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

16,691 (+263) cases in Rivnenska,

13,688 (+269) cases in Kyivska,

12,285 (+173) cases in Zakarpatska,

12,068 (+363) cases in Dnipropertovska,

11,942 (+381) cases in Khmelnytska,

11,574 (+207) cases in Volynska,

10,838 (+204) cases in Zhytomyrska,

9,730 (+221) cases in Sumska,

8,782 (+138) cases in Vinnytska,

7,896 (+100) cases in Donetska,

7,541 (+227) cases in Cherkaska,

7,367 (+203) cases in Chernigivska,

7,093 (+309) cases in Zaporizhska,

7,216 (+336) cases in Poltavska,

6,428 (+150) cases in Mykolayvska,

2,844 (+105) cases in Khersonska,

2,841 (+155) cases in Luhanska,

1,786 (+89) cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 60 (5/2/2020): 11,411

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 150 (7/30/2020): 68,794

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 236 (10/22/2020): 322,879

