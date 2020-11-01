Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 247

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









7,959 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours.

49,026 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 16,23% of cases.

1,019 persons (or 12,8% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 110 died and 2,513 persons recovered for the last day.

395,440 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of November 1, 2020. For the whole period of pandemic 161,441 persons recovered and 7,306 died from COVID-19.

In total, 3,312,549 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

38,238 cases in Kyiv city,

37,180 cases in Kharkivska,

30,236 cases in Lvivska,

24,994 cases in Odeska,

22,167 cases in Chernivetska,

20,808 cases in Ternopilska,

20,793 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

19,373 cases in Rivnenska,

16,816 cases in Kyivska,

14,695 cases in Zakarpatska,

16,148 cases in Khmelnytska,

15,266 cases in Dnipropertovska,

13,784 cases in Volynska,

14,965 cases in Zhytomyrska,

11,924 cases in Sumska,

10,575 cases in Vinnytska,

10,937 cases in Donetska,

9,305 cases in Cherkaska,

8,865 cases in Chernigivska,

9,739 cases in Poltavska,

10,112 cases in Zaporizhska,

8,144 cases in Mykolayvska,

3,713 cases in Luhanska,

4,153 cases in Khersonska,

2,610 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 60 (5/2/2020): 11,411

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 150 (7/30/2020): 68,794

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 247 (11/01/2020): 395,440

