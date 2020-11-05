Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 251

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









430,467 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of November 5, 2020.

9,850 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 369 children and 514 medical workers.

75,598 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 13% of cases.

1,269 persons (or 12,9% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 193 died and 8,378 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 184,782 persons recovered and 7,924 died from COVID-19.

In total, 3,470,669 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

41,373 cases in Kyiv city,

40,330 cases in Kharkivska,

32,069 cases in Lvivska,

26,838 cases in Odeska,

23,708 cases in Chernivetska,

22,521 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

21,499 cases in Ternopilska,

20,671 cases in Rivnenska,

18,329 cases in Kyivska,

17,989 cases in Khmelnytska,

16,600 cases in Dnipropertovska,

16,598 cases in Zhytomyrska,

15,849 cases in Zakarpatska,

14,889 cases in Volynska,

13,198 cases in Sumska,

12,873 cases in Donetska,

11,750 cases in Zaporizhska,

11,644 cases in Vinnytska,

11,079 cases in Poltavska,

10,085 cases in Cherkaska,

9,502 cases in Chernigivska,

9,306 cases in Mykolayvska,

4,852 cases in Khersonska,

4,104 cases in Luhanska,

2,813 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 60 (5/2/2020): 11,411

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 150 (7/30/2020): 68,794

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 251 (11/05/2020): 430,467

EMPR

