Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 252

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









440,188 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of November 6, 2020.

9,721 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 304 children and 468 medical workers.

80,082 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 18,19% of cases.

1,517 persons (or 15,6% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 201 died and 10,762 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 195,544 persons recovered and 8,125 died from COVID-19.

In total, 3,521,175 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

42,375 cases in Kyiv city,

41,131 cases in Kharkivska,

32,425 cases in Lvivska,

27,392 cases in Odeska,

24,079 cases in Chernivetska,

23,032 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

21,708 cases in Ternopilska,

21,026 cases in Rivnenska,

18,763 cases in Kyivska,

18,438 cases in Khmelnytska,

17,014 cases in Dnipropertovska,

17,189 cases in Zhytomyrska,

16,268 cases in Zakarpatska,

15,313 cases in Volynska,

13,635 cases in Sumska,

13,128 cases in Donetska,

12,196 cases in Zaporizhska,

11,923 cases in Vinnytska,

11,337 cases in Poltavska,

10,292 cases in Cherkaska,

9,5787 cases in Chernigivska,

9,605 cases in Mykolayvska,

5,027 cases in Khersonska,

4,214 cases in Luhanska,

2,891 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 60 (5/2/2020): 11,411

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 150 (7/30/2020): 68,794

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 252 (11/06/2020): 440,188

